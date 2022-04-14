FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A decade after a Rocky Mount woman disappeared, Franklin County authorities announced Thursday that the woman’s then-boyfriend has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Heather Hodges was reported missing from her home on Shady Lane by her live-in boyfriend, Paul R. ‘Scooter’ Jordan II, in April 2012, two days after she was last seen alive.

Extensive searches, including the use of helicopters and canines, as well as interviews with countless friends, family, neighbors, and acquaintances. The case quickly turned from a missing person investigation into a criminal investigation and Paul “Scooter” Jordan II was identified as the primary person of interest. Over the next several years, a tremendous amount of time and effort was invested by numerous investigators and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, as well as assistance from numerous other law enforcement agencies. Heather’s disappearance has always been an active investigation and has never been considered a cold case. Although much information and evidence was gathered, no criminal charges were made related to the case. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

In July 2017, Jordan was reportedly arrested on unrelated charges.

Since then, authorities continued to investigate Hodges’ case, producing a significant amount of evidence showing Jordan’s involvement in Hodges’ disappearance and death. However, her body has yet to be located.

Then, on Thursday, April 14, officials say the Franklin County Circuit Court Special Grand Jury issued indictments for Jordan involving felony charges of second-degree murder and concealing a body.

This news comes exactly five days after the 10-year anniversary of Hodges’ disappearance.

Jordan, now age 49, is currently incarcerated at the Green Rock Correctional Center on unrelated charges, including seven years on an abduction by force conviction, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff Overton would like to express gratitude for the members of the Office of the Sheriff, past and present, who have worked diligently over the past 10 years on this case to bring justice and provide closure for Ms. Hodges’ family and loved ones,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

As of this writing, officials say Hodges’ case is still part of an ongoing investigation.