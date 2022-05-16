BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, BPD Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and other local officials will provide an update on Saturday’s mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket around 4 p.m. this afternoon.
The livestream will be available to watch in the video player above and a recording of the press conference will be posted afterward.
This article will also be updated with information from the press conference. Check back for updates.
Latest on Buffalo supermarket mass shooting
- Best food steamer
- Our matcha expert shares tips and tricks for cooking with the versatile ingredient
- Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available
- Feel like you’re the only person who likes fruit cake? These 5 can be delivered to your door in days
- Vegan solutions to Thanksgiving dinner