ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure University organized buses to take more than 300 students to Tuesday night’s NIT semifinal game against Xavier University at Madison Square Garden.

However, more than 50 of those Bonnie faithful will not be in attendance as planned.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, News 4 received a tip that one of the buses transporting students to the game had caught on fire right outside of Binghamton, only 2 hours into the trip. There were 52 students and 2 chaperones aboard.

Chief Communication Officer Thomas Missel confirmed the fire was small and there were no injuries to report.

Those aboard the affected bus were sent to wait in a nearby McDonald’s until university vans arrived to take them back to campus. The other 300 students aboard the other buses continued their trip to the game.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to tipoff at 7 p.m. after upsetting Colorado State, Oklahoma, and Virginia on their way to the NIT’s Final Four.