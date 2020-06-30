California woman, 72, gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

A 72-year-old California woman was repeatedly gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park after getting too close to the animal, according to a release from the park.

Rangers provided medical care to the woman, who sustained multiple wounds. She was then flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” said Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia.

The incident happened June 25 at the woman’s campsite.

“Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance, it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge,” said Geremia.

The park reminded visitors in the release that animals in Yellowstone National Park are wild:

“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.”