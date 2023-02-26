NEW YORK (WPIX) — Rapper Cardi B spent the last week working toward completing her court-mandated community service over a Queens strip club fight.

She was sentenced to 15 days of service and has until March 1 to finish it all after a judge granted her an extension. Cardi B tweeted selfies throughout the week before heading off to community service.

“Day whatever the f— of community service……….,” she tweeted on Tuesday. ”Obey the law !!!!”

Wednesday featured another reminder to her followers – in all capital letters – not to commit crimes.

“Community service ….I have to do a lot of hours today and I’m very sleepy ……..YOU DO THE CRIME YOU DO THE TIME!!!!!,” she tweeted on Thursday.

On Friday, Cardi B tweeted that her “brains are burning from waking up early” for community service and studio time. She said she did the crime, so she only had herself to blame.

The rapper also attended an NYPD Girl Talk event on Friday. According to the NYPD, she “shared her rags to riches story.”

“She talked about her struggles and how she overcame them to achieve success,” NYPD Training tweeted. “She encouraged the girls to work hard and pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small they may be. Thank you @iamcardib.”

Video shows Cardi B taking selfies with the girls and dancing.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” the rapper tweeted on Saturday. “Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

It wasn’t immediately clear as of Sunday how much of her community service sentence the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had completed in connection with the October 2018 assault.

Cardi B rejected a plea deal in the case in 2019. Later in the year, she pleaded not guilty. The rapper was indicted on 14 charges, including two felony counts of attempted assault. After her eventual guilty plea, Cardi B owned up to having made bad choices and said she wanted to set a good example for her kids.

“These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now,” she said at the time. “I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”