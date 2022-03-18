AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional cannabis operations have been found in violation of Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe regulations.

The Tribe confirmed on March 18 that it has issued Cease and Desist orders to six marijuana operations under its jurisdiction as they were found to be selling cannabis products without a license, therefore unregulated.

According to the SRMT, this is pursuant to Tribal Council Resolution 2021-33, otherwise known as the SRUMT Adult Use Cannabis Ordinance. This states that any person(s) that engages in the sale or any commercial activity without a tribal license is in violation of tribal law and subject to enforcement action.

Subsequently, those listed below have been ordered to cease operations immediately as they were deemed illegal:

Marijuana World

Budda Bing

Roach Coach

Premier Cannabis

Cannabis Island

Wacky Tobacky

The SRMT stated that “individuals are asked to please refrain from patronizing these illegal operations for your own health and safety, as product safety cannot be guaranteed.”