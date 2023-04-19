(WSYR-TV) — Do you love cold brew and free coffee? If so, head to Dunkin’ on Thursday, April 20 for National Cold Brew Day and get a free cold brew of your choice.

On April 20, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a free Cold Brew Coffee with any purchase through the Dunkin’ app.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can order any one of the Cold Brews offered at Dunkin’ including the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew, Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam or the regular Dunkin’ Cold Brew.

Photo provided by Dunkin’ Photo provided by Dunkin’ Photo provided by Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is also giving Dunkin’ Rewards members the additional option to customize their cold brew for free on National Cold Brew Day.

Rewards members can customize their Cold Brew for no additional charge with Cold Foam, Flavor Shots and Swirls.

Mark your calendars and don’t forget to stop at Dunkin’ on National Cold Brew Day.