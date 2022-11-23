The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves 6-ounce and 8-ounce Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles. (CPSC)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WXIN) – More than 10,000 stainless steel bottles and cups are being recalled because they may expose children to lead.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves 6-ounce and 8-ounce Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles. The recalled products were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, www.buybuybaby.com and www.bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2020 through September 2022.

The recall was initiated because the bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead-poisoning hazard to the child. One person reported to SaferProducts.gov that this happened to their bottle within weeks of buying it.

User-uploaded photo of the recalled bottle provided to SaferProducts.gov (Photo: CPSC)

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can result in:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and may underperform in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

The CPSC says the recalled bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors with one of three closure options:

A silicone sippy spout with a colored plastic lid, collar and handle. A silicone sippy spout and a straw spout with colored plastic lid, collar and handle. A silicone straw with plastic screw-on flip cap.

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sippy Cup (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottle (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup (Photo//CPSC)

The tracking number is printed on the bottom base. The bottles were sold in one of two sizes as indicated:

Size Description Tracking Number(s) 6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup 29218V06985 or 35719V06985 6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup 33020V06985 8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle 29218V06985 or 35719V06985

Anyone with the recalled cups or bottles should take them away from children and throw them away. They should then contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or your money back.

People can contact Green Sprouts by email at ContactUs@GreenSprouts.com or by calling 800-876-1574 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.