(NewsNation) — Chris Cuomo returns to primetime television with the debut of “CUOMO,” his new talk show on NewsNation, starting 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Monday.

Cuomo’s guests in the show’s premiere week include Bill Maher, Dan Rather, Stephen A. Smith, Andrew Yang, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tulsi Gabbard and Whoopi Goldberg.

Maher, host of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” will join Cuomo as his first guest Monday night. Maher and Cuomo will discuss politics from a comedian’s perspective, with Maher explaining how he chooses his comedic targets and why.

In a preview of tonight’s episode, Maher says he found it easier to target right-wing politicians in the past. But now, it’s easier to target both parties. He explains that there is now an “equivalent of insanity” with members of both parties.

Maher will also discuss his views on the word “conservative.”

“We have to get over this hatred of the other side because their politics are different,” Maher says.

He will explain what a “good-as-it-gets Republican” is and why those politicians have gained respect from the other side of their political party.

“You’re not going to get them to agree with you on most things,” Maher says. “If you went down a list of the things Liz Cheney believes, most liberals would be booing her out of the room, but she gets cheers now because of that one issue — which is the most fundamental issue right now — he did the right thing.”

That key issue refers to whether former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election against President Joe Biden.

Cuomo, an award-winning broadcast anchor and attorney, announced in July he would join NewsNation. He told NewsNation’s Dan Abrams he saw a need for more down-the-middle political coverage during his break from national TV.

“We need this right now because this binary system is killing us. And the media is trapped in it very often. You can’t be criticizing the game that you are a part of,” Cuomo said.

“CUOMO” will air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on NewsNation.