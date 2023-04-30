DENVER (KDVR) — The Molnar quadruplets don’t just have a birth date in common – they’re also all very smart. All four siblings are graduating with different degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs from Metropolitan State University in Denver.

The quadruplets were born at 33.5 weeks. The firstborn was Luke Molnar, the only boy out of the four. Then a minute after him was Abigail, then Julia, and finally Rachael.

“On our birth certificates it says 11:59 p.m. for both of us (Julia and Rachael) so we’re always a little suspicious was it October 14th or was it the 15th?” Rachael said.

Now, more than 20 years later, Julia is graduating with a degree in advanced manufacturing with a concentration in aerospace. Abigail is graduating with a degree in cybersecurity and a certificate in water studies. Rachael is getting a bachelor’s in integrative health care and a minor in biology. Luke will have a degree in mechanical engineering technology and a minor in mathematics.

“We give all glory to God, first and foremost then our parents,” Julia said. “They were our biggest supporters, letting us live at home and save some money and now they are excited to see us spread our wings and go.”

Graduation day is May 12 and since all four are walking with their colleges, they will be able to see each other graduate.

“I know we’re all celebrating right now, it’s a big deal to have four people graduate from college,” Abigail said. “We’re able to do it together.”

Both Julia and Abigail have jobs set up post-graduation. Luke is going to work at a summer camp and then start looking for jobs in the fall. Rachael will be continuing her education and returning to MSU in the fall to start graduate school for cybersecurity.