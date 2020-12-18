Comcast to drop local stations in over 30 markets, including two in New Hampshire

Claremont, N.H. – If you live around Claremont New Hampshire, you’re Comcast lineup will look different starting Tuesday, Decemeber 22nd.

In New Hampshire, Comcast will be dropping stations WCVB and WMVR, two out of the three ABC affiliates in this area.

Comcast will be keeping one ABC affiliate for those viewers, which is here at WVNY/Local 22. We cover Vermont, western New Hampshire and New York’s North Country. Local 22 can be found on channel 22, SD and channel 722, HD.

Local 22 is proud to continue to serve Claremont viewers with their favorite ABC programs, sports, and local news and weather.