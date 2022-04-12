LOS ANGELES (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died, his family announced on his official Twitter account.

Publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz told The Associated Press that Gottfried “died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart.”

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” his family wrote on Twitter, “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”

Gottfried is best known for his distinctive voice and his emphasis on crude humor. He was a character actor in numerous roles in movies and television, including the parrot Lago in Disney’s “Aladdin,” and as Digit LeBoid in the PBS Kids show “Cyberchase.”

Gottfried’s early breakthrough roles came from appearances on MTV, a short stint on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and as business manager Sidney Bernstein in the Eddie Murphy feature “Beverly Hills Cop II.”

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Gottfried was also well known as the voice of the Aflac duck in a series of commercials for the insurance company until 2011.

Known as a ‘comedian’s comedian,’ Andrew Dalton with the AP described Gottfried’s comedy as ‘fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre… as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.”

Rip Gilbert Gottfried, a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy. We worked together on “Goosed.” Everybody adored him. https://t.co/r37FeFjxjo — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried's unique talent and iconic voice left an indelible mark on comedy. pic.twitter.com/dFU9wef9wf — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) April 12, 2022

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

In a statement, Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre told the AP, “Gilbert’s brand of humor was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but. Those who loved and him were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder.”

Gilbert was unique, wildly funny and utterly original. When he was “on” and behind the scenes, his wonderful strangeness was something to behold. So many great memories of spending time with him over the years. https://t.co/IAhS13bfTw — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) April 12, 2022

I made Gilbert Gottfried laugh hard once. I've carried that around as a private badge of honor for years.



As a child of the 80s, he was always one of my late night heroes. No matter what thing he did, he was always also the Up All Night guy to me.



He will ABSOLUTELY be missed. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 12, 2022

When comedians turned to Zoom, I had the privilege of helping Gilbert Gottfried & his wife Dara set up his lights and green screen – to perform a new version of an art he'd mastered before I was even born.



A kind man. An excellent comic. A memory I treasure.



He will be missed. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

Gottfried was good friends with fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, both of whom had passed away in recent months. In January, Gottfried posted to Twitter a photo of the trio with the caption, “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

Gottfried was 67 years old.