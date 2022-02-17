UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/PNY) – Councilman Delvin Moody has announced that he is stepping down from the Utica 5th District Common Council representative after being charged with Assault in the Third Degree.

During the meeting on Wednesday, February 16th, a censure resolution was pulled removing him from all chairmanships and committees while pending charges in the court of law. Common Council President Michael Galime stated Moody’s stated general election law states it is up to the outgoing party to find their own replacement.

“At the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Moody did request the floor and gave a presentation in which he stated that in the up-and-coming weeks he will be resigning as the majority finds his replacement. It’s part of general election law that when a council person steps down it’s up to the actual party, his appoint a replacement duration of his term.”

Councilman Moody has currently declined to comment on his decision at this time.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.