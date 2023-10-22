NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Two bicyclists killed by lumber in California last week have been identified.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the incident along the Silverado Trail in Napa County.

Based on their investigation, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office determined the cyclists, identified as Christian Deaton, 52, and Michelle Deaton, 48, were biking north on the roadway when a flatbed truck carrying lumber approached them.

The lumber shifted, striking both cyclists.

Christian Deaton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Michelle Deaton was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Deatons were visiting from Portland, Oregon, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Michelle and Christian Deaton, two bicyclists who were visiting from Portland, Oregon, and were killed yesterday while riding on Silverado Trail,” said the Napa County Bicycle Coalition in a statement. “This enormous, preventable loss is sitting heavy in our hearts and minds, as we know it is for those who ride locally and work towards safer streets. Living here, riding here, and visiting here should be safe for all road users, and we are incredibly saddened that the Deatons were not kept safe.”

The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Vallejo man, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.