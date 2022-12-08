***Related video: Ohio couple celebrates 100th birthdays, 79th anniversary***

HAMILTON, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio couple who celebrated 79 years of marriage earlier this year have died.

William ‘Hubert’ Malicote, a WWII Navy veteran, and Francis ‘June’ Malicote met at a neighborhood church in 1941 and married in 1943. In June, they celebrated 79 years of marriage.

NewsNation spoke with the Hamilton couple in July, asking how the marriage lasted so long. At the time, Hubert said they had never had an argument.

“It happened so quickly, so easily,” Hubert said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “You just wake up one day, and that’s what it is.”

June turned 100 on July 13, and Hubert turned 100 on July 16.

According to their obituaries, Hubert died on Nov. 30, while June died just hours later on Dec. 1.

Read Hubert’s obituary here, and read June’s obituary here.