Cuomo, 20 other governors push for law to open banking system to cannabis-related businesses

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo, chair of the National Governors Association, and 20 other governors want states with legalized marijuana to operate safely under the national banking system.
According to Cuomo’s office, the SAFE Banking Act would allow banks and credit unions to provide services to state-licensed, cannabis-related businesses. A letter to congressional leaders and the urging passage of the bill was signed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
Thirty-six states, four territories, and the District of Columbia have legal medical weed; only 18 states, two territories, and D.C. also allow legal recreational use for adults over 21.
Read the letter from the governors of Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Colorado, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Virgina, Washington state, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and the U.S. Virgin Islands below: