UPDATE 9:07 p.m.: The opening statement began shortly after jury selection. Assistant Commonwealth attorney Jason Morgan went first laying out the murder of Jerry Paul Smith.

Quickly the prosecution went through the event so the case, stating that Etute met up with 28- year-old Angie Rene (Jerry Paul Smith) after finding her on the “Tinder” dating app. Etute received oral sex from Smith, but Etute initiated the second encounter because of doubts of Renee’s gender.

Etute and his friends Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson came up with a plan to have Etute keep a flashlight on in his pocket, so he can discover if Smith was a man or not.

Ultimately this led to the altercation between Smith and Etute. Assistant Commonwealth’s attorney says Etute broke every bone in Jerry Smith’s face.

Etute’s defense attorney Jimmy Turk had a longer opening statement.

Turk announced at the beginning of his opening that Etute will be testifying.

He continued by saying that Etute is a good person. He never got into any trouble, and never had a run-in with the law.

He claimed that Smith specifically targeted young back males for his own sexual gratification and that Smith was a sexual predator.

Turk admitted that Smith stole photographs of the “real” Angie Renee, who was a Virginia Tech graduate and used them as his own.

Turk says the altercation between Smith and Etute only got violent after Smith groped Etute first in his “crotch” area. After Turk stated, that Etute thought Smith was distracting him to get something that was on the left side of his bed, which evidence would show was a knife. However, Etute thought it was a gun at the time.

This is when Turk says Etute fought back because he was fighting for his life.

After opening arguments, several witnesses took the stand on behalf of the prosecution.

John Wayne Smith (Jerry Paul Smith’s brother), CJ Linkous (Blacksburg Police Officer), Amy Tharpe (Medical Examiner), Detective Heather Rose-Semple (Blacksburg Police Department), Detective Ryan Hite (Blacksburg Police Department), and Officer Martinez (Blacksburg Police Department).

Each testified different things.

Smith’s brother, John Wayne Smith testified about the discovery of his brother’s body on June 1st. He says he tried to call Jerry Paul Smith several times, and never got an answer. So, naturally, he thought something was wrong because he claims his brother “always” pick up the phone or at least calls him back.

He announced, that he did not approve of his brother being gay, and never knew about his tinder account or sexual acts.

Blacksburg Officer, CJ Linkous was flagged down by John Wayne Smith (the brother) telling him that his brother was dead in his Blacksburg apartment.

The medical examiner, Amy Tharpe testified that Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head. She says the cause of death was also from inhaling his own blood, which created a “frothy” liquid in his mouth.

Alongside Tharpe, the prosecution continued to show graphic photos of Smith after he died.

The defense cross-examined Tharpe asking her a series of questions about how rare it is for someone to die from a fist fight.

Turk’s law partner Cliff Harrison also brought up how many blows to the head Smith sustained, how long Smith stayed alive after the fight and more.

Tharpe says she has performed over 3,000 autopsies in her career and has only seen around 10 die from a fist fight.

Next up, Detective Rose-Semple took the witness stand and discussed the entire crime scene of the room.

On top of the knife that was found in between Smiths’ mattress and box frame, and more. The biggest talking point with this witness was the placement of the knife in Smith’s room.

The Defense cross-examined Rose-Semple asking about another knife in the basement of Smith’s basement.

Rose-Semple claims she never saw the knife and her first time seeing it was in Turk’s photos.

Lastly, Blacksburg Police Department Ryan Hite took the witness stand.

He broke down what Etute told him after Etute voluntarily went with officers to the Blacksburg Police Department. This was similar to what court documents stated in the past about Etute’s and Smith’s encounters.

Detective Hite told the jury that Etute was truthful, forthcoming, and honest about his encounter with Smith. One thing Hite did mention was that Etute told detectives that Smith didn’t fight back, and just swatted him away with his hands.

This is where the court was adjourned. The continuation of the court will start off with the prosecution playing a 45-minute interview of Etute and Detective Hite.

For the record, the defense on multiple occasions asked for an objection to the prosecution’s photos. Each time Judge Mike Fleenor overruled those objections. The defense also cross-examined every witness that the prosecution brought up. Also, the prosecution produced a floorplan to slow the layout of Smith’s apartment, and showed four videos of evidence of Etute, and his friends arriving and leaving Smith’s apartment.

UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: The murder trial for Isimemen Etute began after the jury was selected and seated on Wednesday morning.

WFXR News’s Kelsey Jean-Baptiste has been in the courtroom all day for day one of the trial. During the trial, pictures of Smith’s body dead in his apartment were presented to the jury. Jean-Baptiste says these pictures showed Smith wearing tights and a blue hoodie.

Afterwhich, the prosecution called several witnesses to testify.

Some of the witnesses the jury heard from was Smith’s brother who talked about how he didn’t approve of Smith’s lifestyle. The Blacksburg Police Department also spoke about the crime scene during the investigation. The prosecution called the medical examiner, Dr. Amy Tharp, to the stand. She talked about how Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Isimemen David Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Wednesday May 25 2022.

Judge Mike Fleenor presided over the proceedings in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Wednesday May 25 2022.

Medical Examiner Dr. Amy Tharp describes her examination and the injuries to the head of Jerry Paul Smith in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Wednesday May 25 2022.

Isimemen David Etute in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Wednesday May 25 2022.

John Smith brother of Jerry Paul Smith testified from the witness stand in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Wednesday May 25 2022.

Isimemen David Etute, center, with his defense team Attorney Katie Turk, left, and Jimmy Turk, right, in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg Va. Wednesday May 25 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Jury selection got underway in the trial of a former Virginia Tech football player, Isimemen Etute, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Blacksburg man.

WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste is in court where the jury has been selected on Wednesday, May 25. There will be nine women and four men serving as jurors during the trial.

During jury selection, the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney questioned potential jury members about whether or not they will have a hard time looking at video and photo evidence from the case.

Multiple people from the jury pool left for several reasons including not agreeing with the beliefs of the LGBTQ community; being a victim of assault in Montgomery County; hanging out with Jerry Smith, the man who was killed, and knowing his lifestyle; and having friends who also knew Smith.

Etute was arrested after police found Smith’s body on June 1, 2021, during a welfare check. Prosecutors say Etute and Smith had known each other for a short time after meeting through a dating app. However, Smith was reportedly posing as a woman named Angie.

According to prosecutors, their first sexual encounter was on April 10, 2021. The two met up again on May 31, 2021, but at that time, Etute realized Smith was a man.

The Commonwealth believes Etute became enraged, punched Smith several times in the face, and stomped on Smith with enough force to break every bone in his face. The medical examiner ruled Smith died from blunt force injuries to the head.

This is a developing story. WFXR News will provide updates on this trial as it becomes available.