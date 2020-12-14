Deadline to enroll for health insurance coverage in New York looms

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, a medic moves a gurney at Queens Hospital Center in the Jamaica neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Tuesday is the deadline for New Yorkers to enroll in 2021 health care coverage through the state.

NY State of Health (NYSOH), the state’s official health plan Marketplace, represents a safety net for those needing coverage, especially during the pandemic. The NYSOH Special Enrollment Period started in March as a response to the public health emergency. It was extended throughout 2020 to help New Yorkers ring in the New Year without having to worry about a gap in health insurance coverage.

If you don’t have medical insurance, apply online before the before the program closes. If you are enrolled in a Qualified Health Plan, re-enroll before the deadline. Coverage will be automatically continued for those already enrolled in Medicaid or New York’s Child Health Plus or Essential Plans. New Yorkers in those programs do not need to apply or fill out any forms for coverage to be renewed.

“I urge all New Yorkers who do not have health insurance, or need to renew their coverage for next year, to do it,” said New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on Thursday. “With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to infect people throughout the country, the high-quality, affordable health insurance available through the state’s health plan Marketplace, NY State of Health, is more important than ever.”

Sign up for NY State of Health online or by calling (855) 355-5777.