(NewsNation) — Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a contentious six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has “always told the truth.”

“That’s all I spoke. And I spoke it to power. And I paid the price,” Heard said in her first post-verdict interview, two weeks after a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million and vindicated his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. Though the jury sided with Depp, Heard was also awarded $2 million over her claim that one of Depp’s attorneys defamed her.

Heard has said she will appeal the verdict.

”To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard told NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, in an interview airing Tuesday and Wednesday. “I made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth.”

“From my perspective, he (Depp) now holds even more power,” said criminal and civil rights trial lawyer Josh Schiffer during an interview Tuesday night with NewsNation.

“She can be subject to a re-suit. It would be up to him to decide to bring it and dedicate those assets. It really seems like an odd choice to go out, as much as I understand she believes her testimony. That is her truth, and I applaud everybody for standing up for what they think is truth. Lots of people are disappointed in our justice system. Remember, in every case, somebody wins and somebody loses,” Schiffer said.

“The Reputation Doctor” Mike Paul wants people to understand that “there’s a huge difference between “publicity and litigation-support PR.”

“For her (Heard) to even say that social media helped her lose the case, then you’re not showing the power of a jury. You’re not showing the power of truth. You’re not showing the power of not being trustworthy, or people believing that you’re a lawyer,” Paul said.

Heard had amateur attorneys and publicists, versus having world-class attorneys who had expertise in defamation and domestic violence, according to Paul.

When referring to Depp’s legal team, Heard said, “His lawyer did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues.”

Depp, who has not yet done a formal interview about the case, has said the verdict “gave me my life back.”

A petition to have Heard removed from the movie “Aquaman 2” gained traction during the trial. And on Tuesday, Just Jared reported an anonymous source said Warner Bros. decided to recast Heard’s role in the 2023 film. However, Heard’s team quickly denied these rumors.

“I tend to lean with the people who are putting their name out there on the story,” Caitlyn Becker, a senior reporter for DailyMail.com, told NewsNation.

“Do I think they’re going to go back and reshoot it? Probably not. It would cost a lot of money,” Becker added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.