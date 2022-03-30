BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new poll out today by Emerson College and The Hill reflects Alabama voters’ views on issues including firearm laws. The results suggest that the majority of Alabama voters are not satisfied with the current state of gun laws, although they disagree as to whether such regulations should be more or less strict.

The poll of 1,047 “very and somewhat likely” Alabama voters was conducted March 25-27 and has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

Among other questions, the poll asked surveyed voters: “In general, do you feel that laws covering the sale of firearms should be made more strict, less strict, or kept as they are now?”

38.5% of those surveyed said they prefer to keep such laws as they are now.

A slightly smaller number, 37.2%, said they would prefer stricter laws. Only 17.4% of surveyed voters said they would prefer less strict laws on the sale of firearms.

The poll was conducted about two weeks after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill allowing individuals to carry concealed handguns without obtaining a permit or undergoing a background check.

Data from the poll shows that younger respondents were more likely to express a preference for less strict gun laws. 28.9% of 18 to 29-year-olds surveyed expressed support for less strict gun laws, the highest of any age group. Only 13.2% of respondents 65 and over expressed support for less strict firearm regulations.

Women surveyed were more likely to support stricter gun laws and less likely to support less strict legislation than men.

The majority (55%) of those surveyed who said they voted for President Trump in the 2020 election would keep gun laws as they are now. An even larger majority (68.8%) of those who said they voted for Biden expressed a preference for stricter laws concerning the sale of firearms.

By ethnicity, those who identified as “Black or African American” were by far the most likely to support stricter gun laws. White respondents were the most satisfied with the status quo.

The Emerson College / The Hill survey also polled Alabamians on other issues, including marijuana legalization and abortion restrictions, and on the U.S. Senate and Governor’s races.