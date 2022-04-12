With Spring now here, asthma and allergy sufferers may be feeling the season’s effects, but local doctors said there are some things you can do to help with your symptoms.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, roughly 25-million Americans have asthma, or 1-in-13 people. Arnot Health’s Dr. Gregory Loewen, and Guthrie’s Dr. Ramneek Nakai, said it’s best to monitor your symptoms and watch for anything unordinary.

“If somebody has asthma, they’ll also notice a change in their breathing and may feel wheezing or tightness, and those two things may go together,” said Loewen. “And often times if somebody has a flare up of their nasal allergies, that’s enough to trigger their asthma as well,” he added.

“They’ll have sinus symptoms, you know, itchy watery eyes, nasal congestion, sneezing,” said Nakai. “Also, sometimes they might not have asthma but they notice when it’s Springtime, they feel like their breathing is a little bit heavier and that is cause your airways are still affected by those allergens,” she added.

Dr. Nakai said wearing a mask when mowing your lawn can help.