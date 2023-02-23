SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day may be over, but the love for chocolate never stops! Chocolate lovers should be happy to hear that Dunkin’ has introduced some new menu exclusives to satisfy your sweet tooth.

This month, Dunkin’ has introduced some new innovations including the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew and Carrot Cake Muffin, and it brings back the fan-favorite Chocolate Croissant and Member Exclusive Irish Creme Flavored Coffee.

Want to learn more about the new decadent treats this month? Here’s what you can expect and try at a Dunkin’ near you.

Dunkin’ Chocolate Specials

Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew

Photo provided by Dunkin’

Love Twix, Milkyway’s or any other chocolate with caramel? If so you’ll love the all-new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew.

Crafted with Dunkin’s ultra-smooth Cold Brew and flavor notes of gooey caramel and rich milk chocolate, this crave-worthy sip is topped with Chocolate Cold Foam and Cocoa Caramel Sprinkles for just the right amount of flavor and crunch.

Central New York chocolate lovers can fuel up with this dreamy build that doubles down on all things chocolate with this immersive cocoa drink.

Chocolate Croissant

Photo provided by Dunkin’

Say “Salut” to the Dunkin’ fan-favorite Chocolate Croissant, which is back for a period of time on the new menu.

Enjoy pairing your hot coffee with this delicious, buttery croissant with three batons of chocolate tucked inside, served hot to order and perfect for morning, noon or night.

Carrot Cake Muffin

If you’re not too much of a chocolate lover but do love a good sweet treat, you’ll love the all-new Carrot Cake Muffin.

This muffin makes for a perfect grab-and-go treat, featuring shredded carrots, raisins and crystalized ginger pieces.

Complete with a drizzle of cream cheese icing, this dessert has all the flavor guests love with the convenience of taking the snack on the road.

Irish Creme Flavored Coffee

Feel lucky with Dunkin’ next month as you sip an Irish Creme Flavored Coffee.

The Irish Creme Flavored Coffee is back exclusively for Dunkin’ Rewards members in CNY just in time to be charmed this St. Patrick’s Day.

Dunkin’s legendary Irish Creme Flavored Coffee has a smooth velvety flavor with sweet crème and vanilla, enhanced with the flavor of Irish Creme whisky notes. Guests can enjoy this festive flavor in iced or frozen coffee for a limited time through March 21.

Dunkin’ Rewards sweet March offers

Not only can Dunkin’ Rewards members enjoy all these new menu additions but be rewarded with a new lineup of sweet offers. From March 1 through 31, the following is available exclusively through the Dunkin’ app:

FREE Medium Cold Brew (including the new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew) with any purchase*

(including the new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew) with any purchase* FREE Carrot Cake Muffin with any beverage purchase when you order ahead*

with any beverage purchase when you order ahead* $1 Chocolate Croissant with any beverage purchase*

with any beverage purchase* $2 Medium Iced Coffee, ft. Irish Creme when you order ahead, once daily

Guests who aren’t Dunkin’ Rewards members yet can join the fun by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com.

When Central New Yorkers sign up they can get access to Member Exclusives like Irish Creme and other secret menu items and can start earning points towards free food and drinks.