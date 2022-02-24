(WETM) — As the battle in Ukraine rages on, a different battle is playing out between the United States and Russia. Extreme economic sanctions by President Biden and NATO were imposed on Thursday afternoon, which could have ripple effects on the American economy.

The economic battle is taking center stage in the United States after Biden’s remarks. Many woke up to soaring gas prices and a tanking stock market on Thursday morning, which could directly impact American wallets.

“Well, I think energy prices will go up and stock markets will go down,” Dr. Stephen Coleman, political expert, told 18 News.

The Dow Jones, NASDAQ, and S & P 500 rebounded by closing on Thursday after the worst day for the Dow Jones all year on Wednesday. However, oil prices jumped by $7 per barrel, worrying many ahead of the busy spring and summer travel season.

“Oil right now is up to $105 per barrel. The other day it was $92 per barrel,” economist Dr. Martin Cantor added.

Biden promised Americans the government is trying to regulate prices to avoid drastic spikes and he pled with energy companies to not take advantage of residents by raising their prices.

“Economically, gas pump prices are going through the roof. Utility bills are going through the roof… and that has a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of Americans,” Rep. Tom Reed said. “That’s why this type of transgression is unacceptable.”

Russia is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), meaning it produces a significant amount of the world’s oil each year. In 2021, the United States imported seven percent of its oil from Russia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Amid the sanctions from the west, some fear that Russian oil will not flow through the United States and its allies, which could contribute to even higher price hikes.

In Biden’s address, he outlined several economic sanctions including freezing all Russian assets in the United States. Several large Russian banks were limited Wednesday and more on Thursday. The U.S. and its allies will limit exports to Russia for products like refinery materials, technology, and aerospace parts.

The invasion itself could be based on economics. CNBC reports Ukraine is the “breadbasket of Europe” producing food supplies, metals, minerals, and other commodities European countries rely on.

“If Putin takes over Ukraine, the raw materials and ores, then he can really dictate the world’s economy,” Dr. Cantor continued.

Many political experts agree this invasion is to expand the Russian sphere of influence, which in turn could cause economic shockwaves felt in several industries worldwide. It remains unclear what Putin plans to do next and if invading other eastern European countries is on the table. President Biden made it clear Thursday that he would not be speaking with President Putin any time soon.