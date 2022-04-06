PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency crews in Bryan County continue to clean up and survey the damage left behind by Tuesday’s tornado. Some residents are without a home, after the storm tore through everything they own.

On Wednesday, News 3 crews saw downed branches and power lines, uprooted trees and even homes crushed into piles of debris. That includes Jessie Jones and some of her neighbors in the Park Place neighborhood.

“There’s a few things salvageable,” she said. “There’s a couple TVs, some clothing, but that’s about it. Everything else is gone. It’s just devastating to look around and see that, you know, the house that was across the street is in my driveway and you know my garage is in my kitchen. It’s just devastating.”

Officials with the Bryan County Sherriff’s Department said they’ve been seeing a lot of traffic in heavily hit areas, like Park Place. They’re asking people to stay away from those areas until crews are done working.

“We’re only letting specific residents, if you can show a photo ID saying that you live there, we are letting you go to your residence if there is something you feel you need to pick up,” said Jennifer Fleming, public information officer. “But what we’re trying to do right now is to minimalize that. We understand the need to go back and find out what the damage is but we’re still assessing safety concerns.”

Jessie said nobody, including the family dog, was home at the time the tornado swept through. But officials said that wasn’t the case for everyone.

“When we first got to the communities there were people coming up to the first responders saying you know I have children, I have a family, I have animals, please help me,” Fleming said. “Sometimes they’re like I’m not exactly sure where they are. So the search and rescue was immediate.”

As officials continue to survey the storm’s path, some are left picking up the pieces and wondering what’s next.

“We stayed in a hotel last night but from where we go from here is kind of up in the air,” Jessie said.

Due to another threat for severe weather Wednesday night, officials asked the public to stay off the roads and inside their homes until at least 9 p.m. A curfew is still in place for North Bryan County which includes Homestead, Park Place and Black Creek Golf Course. It begins at 10:30 p.m. and ends at 6:00 a.m.