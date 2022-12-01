A display shines at the corner of Shepard Park as part of the Lake George, N.Y. Holiday Festival of Lights. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmastime is coming to town in Lake George. The snow hasn’t stuck just yet, but the season is in the air. The village, town and surrounding region are wasting no time in lighting trees, holding parades and getting jolly, from Ticonderoga to Glens Falls.

The first weekend of the year includes the opening of Christkindlmarkt in Glens Falls; a festival of trees in Bolton Landing; and family celebrations across Lake George and Warrensburg. Find out where, when and how to celebrate the holiday season around Lake George.

Holiday Lighted Nights at the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec; 1-11; 15-23; and 26-30, 4:30 – 9 p.m. daily Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich Lighted drive-thru holiday celebration, nearly 2 miles of lights and decorations $25 per car

Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Until Sunday, Dec. 4 Downtown Ticonderoga Christmas celebration with local Ticonderoga businesses and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce

Bolton Community Church Festival of Trees Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3 Bolton Community Church, 5 Horicon Ave., Bolton Landing Third annual festival of trees, with trees decorated by local businesses and organizations Free to the public



Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4 City Park, Glens Falls Weekend-long German-themed holiday festival with a full schedule of events, including a tree lighting, parade and holiday market Free to the public, with vendors selling wares

Candy Cane Lane and Children’s holiday festival Friday, Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m. SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury Drive-thru candy cane lane and holiday festival for families, with stops at Santa’s mailbox, Queensbury fire companies and more

Hudson Falls Hometown Holidays celebration Friday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m. Juckett Park, Main Street, Hudson Falls Parade, visit from Santa and Christmas carols



Granville Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Veteran’s Park, Quaker Street, Granville Tree lighting in Granville, celebrating a decade of celebrations at Veteran’s Park

Reindeer Run 5K Saturday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury Annual Reindeer Run 5K – registration online in advance or in person on the day of the run $24 for Adirondack Runners members, $27 for non-members, $20 for youth under 15

Christmas in Warrensburgh Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4 Downtown Warrensburg Weekend-long holiday celebration in its 34th year, featuring Santa Claus, Christmas bazaars, gingerbread houses and more



LARAC Winter Arts Festival Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s holiday craft fair, with more than 40 artists from around the region, spread across two Sundays Free events with goods for sale

Hancock House Festival of Trees Sunday, Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m., open throughout the holiday season Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga The Ticonderoga Historical Society’s annual festival of trees, across four floors of decorations throughout the Hancock House Free admission

5th annual Granville Tractor Parade Friday, Dec. 9, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Downtown Granville Fifth annual lighted tractor parade, featuring floats from across communities



Breakfast with Santa at Fort William Henry Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 7 a.m. – noon both days White Lion restaurant at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George Family breakfast with Santa; Santa Claus shows up at 8 a.m. to greet children and hear their wishes $20 per adult, $15 per child ages 4-12, $3 for kids 3 and under

Shirt Factory Open House Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11 The Shirt Factory, 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls Open house sales at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory

“The Nutcracker” presented by Adirondack Ballet Theater Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11; 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls Adirondack Ballet Theater puts on their return to the stage with over 50 young local dancers Tickets available online

Holiday Party & Auction for Lake George Region Women for WIN Sunday, Dec. 11 Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada St., Lake George Lake George Women in Need benefit with live music



Lake George Community Band Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 – 4:30 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls The Lake George Community Band’s annual holiday performance $10 general admission

Glens Falls Symphony: Holiday Pops Sunday, Dec. 18, 4 – 6:30 p.m. Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls Annual holiday concert by the Glens Falls Symphony $38 general admission, $10 for students

New Year’s Eve at Noon celebration Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – noon World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls Kids’ new years celebration with ball drop Free with museum admission

New Year’s Eve at Fort William Henry Saturday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. White Lion Restaurant at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George One-price night of food, drink, open bar, buffet dinner and live music $145 per person

