NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A father is mourning after his son drowned in Tennessee just two months after he lost his daughter in a deadly car crash.

“I can’t believe it. It’s unreal. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know how to deal with it right now,” said father Calvin Johnson.

Ke’Von Smith Johnson, 24, was one of five people who have died while boating on Percy Priest Lake so far this year.

The heartbroken dad said his son disappeared while on the water in the Party Cove area and never returned.

“He had a friend that tried to save him, but in order to save himself, because my son was out too far, my son caught a cramp in his leg and was panicking. He panicked so much that he almost drugged his friend down with him, but his friend got to where he could break away and turn around. He had gone under, and he didn’t see him anymore,” his dad said.

Calvin Johnson said he had to bury his 21-year-old daughter, Ke’Asia Franklin, less than two months ago, right before she turned 22.

“I was already dealing with my daughter, losing her life in a fatal car crash, and had to bury her this past April. I was still dealing with that…then I got this call, and you mean to tell me my son, too?” he said.

On Tuesday, he buried his last child.

“It was the worst pain I could ever feel, like a nightmare. I broke down harder than I ever broke down in my whole entire life, and then after going through the process, still grieving, sending my daughter off, and having to say my goodbyes to her, I had to let her go,” Calvin Johnson said. “I tried to stay in touch with my son, and now this. I’m going to miss him dearly.”

Both of his children had their services at the Highland Hills Funeral Home in Nashville, Tennessee, with the same color theme. Everyone was dressed in black and red, which were the favorite colors for all three of them, something they bonded over.

Calvin Johnson created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of funeral expenses. Now, he wants to put the money toward a nice headstone for his son.