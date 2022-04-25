SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is investigating if there was any FBI involvement in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash investigation. This comes after Congressman Paul Tonko sent a letter to the FBI asking them to respond to press coverage claims that FBI involvement allowed the unsafe limousine to remain on the road.

“In recent months, concerns have been raised about this incident and whether there was any FBI involvement in the investigation,” said Jill Tyson, Assistant Director of the FBI. “As a result, the Director ordered that the FBI further review the matter. A review was promptly commenced by the Inspection Division and is ongoing.”

Tonko’s letter asked the FBI to release any documents and information the agency has in connection with Shahed Hussain, the owner of Prestige Limousine. The letter cited press coverage that alleged the FBI may have shielded Hussain and his family from various legal consequences as a reward for Hussain’s prior service as a confidential informant.

Twenty people were killed in the limo crash at the intersection of Routes 30 and 30-A in the town of Schoharie on October 6, 2018. Among the deadliest transportation accidents in the last decade, this crash prompted lawsuits and limo safety legislation.

Nauman Hussain—the operator of Prestige Limo Company—pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide, but did not receive jail time. Instead, he agreed to five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service. Although the criminal case is over, the families of the victims of the crash are pursuing civil cases against Hussain, Mavis Discount Tire, and New York.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is also pressing the FBI for new information on the investigation into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash. This includes the release of information regarding Shahed Hussain.

The Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force is set to meet virtually on Friday, April 29, at 11 a.m. The Task Force was established to conduct a comprehensive review of matters influencing the safety, adequacy, efficiency, and reliability of stretch limousine transportation. You can register for the meeting on the New York Office of Information and Technology Services website.