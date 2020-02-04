Florida troopers open ‘Bag Full of Drugs’ and find … a bag full of drugs

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Two men were less than discreet in their plans to sell drugs in Florida, according to police.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the pair after troopers pulled them over Saturday and found numerous illegal substances in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs.”

A traffic stop for unlawful speed on I-10 yesterday bagged two drug traffickers and their not so inconspicuous drug paraphernalia. Troopers seized meth, GHB, cocaine MDMA and fentanyl. Thanks to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for the assist. @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/Fu3ASymrtL — FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) February 3, 2020

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, GHB (also known as the “date rape” drug), cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.

“Note to self — do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday night on social media.