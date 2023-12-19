(KTLA) — Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery, Los Angeles police confirmed.

Ward, who played running back for the New York Giants when they won the championship in 2008, was arrested by officers in North Hollywood, according to the LAPD.

Police officials could not confirm any further details about the arrest but NBC News reported that Ward, 43, was allegedly involved in the robberies of at least five businesses, including gas stations.

Derrick Ward of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game on December 20, 2009, in Seattle. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Ward was not suspected of using a firearm during the robberies, according to the report. He did allegedly use force and fear to get money, TMZ reports.

He was being held Tuesday on $250,000 bail, police records show.

Ward, who was born in Los Angeles and attended Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, played eight seasons in the NFL with the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texas.

He enjoyed his best season in the league one year after winning the Super Bowl when he rushed for 1,025 yards with the Giants.