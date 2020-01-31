Four-month-old Nevada baby beats late-stage brain cancer and rings the bell

Lillian Grace Borden was born Sept. 5, 2019. She was a beautiful, seemingly healthy baby, and to her parents, she was perfect.

But when a nurse noticed that Lily wasn’t moving her limbs quite right, doctors ordered an MRI, where they spotted something on her brain stem. After her parents consulted with UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California, Lily and her mom, Shari Borden, were flown to Oakland on a medical transport plane.

“By the time of her next MRI, just days later, the tumor was larger and now ran from her brain stem down her spinal cord to below her shoulders,” the parents wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Doctors offered little hope — the tumor was inoperable and growing aggressively — but proceeded with a biopsy. The results indicated the tumor was an aggressive stage 3-4 malignant glioma.”

Lily’s prognosis was poor, but there was a tiny ray of hope: a recently approved targeted chemotherapy for tumors of a certain genetic makeup. But they needed to act fast.

While they awaited approval from the Borden’s insurance company, doctors put Lily on general chemotherapy in hopes of at least slowing the tumor’s growth. She finally began the targeted therapy, and three weeks later, Lily’s tumor was gone.

On January 25, Lily rang the bell signifying that she was cancer-free.

