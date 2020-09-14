Free food fridges appear on Albany streets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Monday, there are three free food fridges in Albany for anyone experiencing food insecurity to pick up options like fresh produce, prepared meals, milk, and more.

Started by Jammella Anderson, Free Food Fridge is the latest food security program to launch in Albany. Refrigerators have been installed in public locations outside of businesses, and donated food will be placed and monitored in the refrigerator for anyone who needs it.

The three stocked refrigerators are located at:

8 Elm Street, outside of the Free School

245 Lark Street at In Our Own Voices

488 Broadway at Albany Center Gallery

Anderson says this a great way to help those in need: “This fridge is needed in this neighborhood and neighborhoods just like it because there aren’t really a lot of grocery stores. There is a lot of small mom and pop stores and restaurants, but there isn’t really anything selling fresh food,” she says. “This is here in this neighborhood sort of as an intersection of neighborhoods and people and traffic, so people can see it. And they have direct access right in the center of Center Square.”

Find out more about the fridges, including how to donate or volunteer by contacting Free Food Fridge Albany. They’re restocked regularly every few days, however, you should not bring food to drop off. Organizers are keeping the initiative as sanitary as they can, so contact them if to find out how best to help. Anderson told NEWS10 over the weekend that she is only expecting donations from local restaurants, for now.