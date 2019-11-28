Giants staying positive amidst losing streak

The Giants have lost seven straight games, matching their longest losing streak since 2014. The team is doing its best to stay positive.

“There’s a lot to learn and a lot to improve on,” said Daniel Jones, who threw two touchdowns against the Bears on Sunday. “We have the right guys and I think the way we’ve responded to [the losing streak] has been the right way.” The quarterback is now 2-7 in his first nine starts.

Saquon Barkley struggled again in Chicago, amassing 59 yards on 17 carries. The second-year running back didn’t run from the truth when he said, “You are what your record says you are… We understand that we’ve been in a lot of tough, close games this year, and we’ve just been inconsistent all around in all phases of the game. We’re not as far as everyone thinks.”

The road only gets tougher as New York (2-9) prepares to host Green Bay (8-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m.