GOP wants Schumer to call for DOJ investigation into Cuomo

by: Johan Sheridan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy is agitating for a Department of Justice investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home reporting scandal. Langworthy is holding press conferences outside of the offices of New York Sen. Chuck Schumer to push the Senate Majority Leader to support the call for a federal investigation.

Langworthy, the head of the Republican party in New York, press conferences are:

  • 10:30 a.m. at Schumer’s office at the Leo W. O’Brien Federal Building, 1 Clinton Square, Albany
  • 2:30 p.m. at Schumer’s office, 100 State Street, Rochester

