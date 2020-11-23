Gov. Newsom and family in quarantine after exposed to COVID-19

by: Tristi Rodriguez

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom and his family are quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

Gov. Newsom said three of his children were exposed to a CHP officer who tested positive for the virus.

The governor said he and his wife Jennifer did not have direct contact with the officer.

He says the entire family tested negative Sunday, but will still quarantine for 14 days as part of local guidance.

