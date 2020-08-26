Governor Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Wednesday announced that New York State’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been below one percent for 19 straight days. Yesterday, 0.79 percent of test results reported to New York State were positive.

“We have good news for New Yorkers, who are continuing to act smart and united and disciplined. 0.79 percent is the infection rate, and it has been under 1 percent for 19 straight days, which is very good,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our enforcement efforts are ongoing. The infection rate doesn’t stay down for any reason other than as a consequence of our actions, so we’re continuing to practice enforcement. Again, I call on local governments to enforce state guidance. They don’t decide what opens and what closes, but they do the compliance and they have to do a better job.”

Tuesday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 989 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found four establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Tuesday’s violations is below:

  • Brooklyn – 1
  • Queens – 1
  • Staten Island – 1
  • Suffolk – 1

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 492 (+4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 74
  • Hospital Counties – 32
  • Number ICU – 136 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 74,791 (+60)
  • Deaths – 3
  • Total Deaths – 25,305

Of the 71,189 test results reported to New York State Tuesday, 566, or 0.79 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region0.4%1.4%0.5%
Central New York0.7%0.8%0.6%
Finger Lakes0.3%0.5%0.5%
Long Island0.6%1.1%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.8%1.0%0.9%
Mohawk Valley0.2%0.8%0.2%
New York City0.7%0.8%0.9%
North Country0.1%0.5%0.6%
Southern Tier0.5%0.3%0.3%
Western New York1.1%1.8%1.4%

The Governor also confirmed 566 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 431,340 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 431,340 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,7187
Allegany860
Broome1,26812
Cattaraugus1851
Cayuga1751
Chautauqua3105
Chemung1940
Chenango2230
Clinton1471
Columbia5640
Cortland980
Delaware1090
Dutchess4,7988
Erie9,58943
Essex1054
Franklin571
Fulton3090
Genesee2921
Greene3061
Hamilton130
Herkimer2922
Jefferson1460
Lewis481
Livingston1810
Madison4351
Monroe5,36416
Montgomery1971
Nassau44,40355
Niagara1,5904
NYC232,825260
Oneida2,2593
Onondaga3,8019
Ontario3810
Orange11,36612
Orleans3051
Oswego2861
Otsego1240
Putnam1,4822
Rensselaer8223
Rockland14,16112
Saratoga8240
Schenectady1,2115
Schoharie690
Schuyler240
Seneca982
St. Lawrence2670
Steuben3100
Suffolk44,60544
Sullivan1,4990
Tioga2060
Tompkins2483
Ulster2,1414
Warren3160
Washington2660
Wayne2772
Westchester36,78038
Wyoming1250
Yates600

Tuesday, there were three deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,305. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Essex1

