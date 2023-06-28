GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) — Have you noticed the sun and moon have had some unique colors amid hazy skies this summer?

The more dramatic hues of orange for the sun and yellow for the moon is due to the current wildfires in Canada, WJW meteorologist Alexis Walters explains.

The sun is especially affected during sunset when it’s lower on the horizon as the light has to pass through more haze caused by smoke from the wildfires.

The smoke ultimately acts like a filter on the shorter wavelengths of light created by the sun, WKBN meteorologist Paul Wetzl explains. This lets through only longer wavelengths, which are red and orange on the color spectrum.

Sun over Grafton, Ohio. Photographer Ron Jantz said the background appears dark because he adjusted the camera’s aperture to focus solely on the true color of the sun as it appeared in the haze Sunday. (Ron Jantz)

The smoke can have a similar effect on the moon, making it appear yellow, orange or red.

Moon over Grafton, Ohio. (Ron Jantz)

The wildfire can also cause an overall orange glow. In 2020, when San Francisco was blanketed in wildfire smoke, residents awoke to a Mars-like sky that felt near-apocalyptic.

Much of the smoke that has impacted the Midwest and Northeast has been brought down from Canada thanks to winds from the north and northeast.

“With more humidity, particles of smoke can attach to water molecules in the air making them heavier and slowing down their movement. With our lack of humidity, smoke travels more easily and further,” Walters added.

It’s also important to note the impact the smoke can have on your health.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Health officials say it’s important to limit outdoor activities to avoid breathing in the particles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.