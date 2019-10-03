Hear B-17 crew’s communication with Bradley tower before crashing

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A Connecticut state official says seven people died in Wednesday’s crash of a World War II-era B-17 during an aborted takeoff from Hartford’s Bradley International Airport.

Public safety Commissioner James Rovella says the six others who were on the airplane suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical. He says there were no children on the plane.

during an aborted takeoff from Hartford's airport.

22News obtained the communication between the B-17 crew and the air traffic control tower prior to the crash via LiveATC.net.

Listen:

LiveATC.net

Crew: “Boeing 93012, we’d like to return to the field.”

ATC: “Boeing 93012, sorry say that again”

ATC: “What’s the reason for coming back?

Crew: “Number 4 engine… we’d like to return [inaudible]”

ATC: “3012 you can proceed onto the downwind for runway 6. You said you need immediate landing?“

Crew: “When you get a chance, yeah.”

ATC: “012 I just want to make sure because we have jet traffic coming in, can you go [inaudible] or do you need to be on the ground right now?”

After the crash, the tower called for all vehicles to head to the crash site.

Listen:

LiveATC.net

ATC: “Bradley Tower to [inaudible] vehicles no matter where you are, proceed to the crash via the quickest way available.”

“All responding vehicles head to the crash site. Quickest way possible.”

“74 whiskey whiskey, stop. the airport’s closed [inaudible]. 4 whiskey whiskey, make a 180 and taxi on sierra lima cross 33.”

Unknown: Is that one of the vintage aircraft over there?

Unknown: “Yeah, it crashed.“

Unknown: “Damn.”

This story include information from the Associated Press.