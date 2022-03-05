GREENSBORO, NC(WFXR)–The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team making history during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Friday. Tech got an 87-80 overtime win over North Carolina in the quarterfinals at the Greensboro Coliseum. The win puts the Hokies in the ACC tournament semifinals for the first time in program history. ACC Player of the Year for Virginia Tech junior center Elizabeth Kitley went out of the game in the first half with and injury and didn’t return. Tech was also playing without guard Cayla King as she got hurt in Thursday’s game.

When Tech lost their two starters…two more stepped up in Aisha Sheppard and Georgia Amoore. Both players each scored 22 points to lead the Hokies to victory. The Hokies will play in the semifinals Saturday at noon between either N.C. State or Florida State.