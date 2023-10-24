House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (Minn.) emerged Tuesday as the Republican conference’s nominee for House Speaker as the chamber tries to elect a leader. It took five rounds of votes to get to consensus.

Emmer beat House Republican Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson (La.).

The day started with eight candidates. Over the course of about three hours, candidates were dropped through the internal voting process or stepped aside.

Emmer now needs to reach 217 votes on the House floor to become Speaker.

The conference’s first nominee for Speaker — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) — withdrew his name before even receiving a floor vote when it became clear he couldn’t reach that threshold. Its second nominee — House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — lost three votes on the House floor before the House GOP voted to remove him as its nominee.

Follow along with live updates below.