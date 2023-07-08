(WHTM) — With the Fourth of July behind us, some people may be looking to retire worn out or damaged American flags. But did you know you can’t just throw an American flag away? There’s a proper way to dispose of one.

According to the United States Department of Defense, the American Legion passed a resolution about flag retirement ceremonies in 1937.

The Department of Defense also says that many state and county government buildings have flag disposal boxes outside their buildings. But what do you do if there is not one of these boxes near you?

The Veterans of Foreign Wars explains flags must folded in a certain way (known as a customary triangle fold) before disposal. You can watch a video on how to fold an American flag by clicking here. After folding, a flag cannot just be thrown in the garbage. It needs to be burned.

The U.S. Department of Defense says that the fire should be big enough to burn the flag before you put the folded flag on it. Then, you should salute the flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance or hold a moment of silence. Once the flag is completely consumed by the fire, you can then put the fire out.

Many Americans choose to wait to dispose of their flags on Flag Day, which is on June 14.

The Department of Defense says some organizations say that people can also bury the flag in a dignified box or recycle them. The Department of Defense says the nonprofit Stars for our Troops cut out the embroidered stars from damaged flags and give them to veterans as reminders that their service is never forgotten.