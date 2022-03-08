NEW YORK — New York State Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers about potential price gouging at the gas pump, in the wake of President Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports.

State law prohibits fuel sellers from charging “unconscionably excessive” prices, even during market disruptions caused by global conflict. According to AAA, the U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline reached $4.06 on Monday, after increasing 45 cents over the previous week.

The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia’s crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia.

“President Biden is taking critical and necessary action to hold Russia accountable for this unprovoked invasion that has claimed thousands of Ukrainian lives,” Attorney General James said in a statement issued Tuesday. “This newest round of sanctions could impact New Yorkers, so we are reminding companies that price gouging is illegal and ensuring that consumers take precautions to protect themselves and their wallets.”

New Yorkers who see suspected price gouging of fuel are encouraged to report it to the New York State Office of the Attorney General through this link. Those reporting are advised to: