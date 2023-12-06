(WJW) – Ralph Cirella, Howard Stern’s longtime friend and stylist, has died, Stern revealed on Wednesday’s radio show.

Cirella had been a close friend of Stern’s for decades, and frequently contributed to the show as a caller or in-studio guest. Cirella had also previously hosted a show on one of Stern’s SiriusXM stations.

Stern told listeners that Cirella’s heart “gave out” Tuesday morning during a medical procedure. He added that Cirella was being treated for a “rare lymphoma” that was “curable and treatable.” Stern also admitted to being upset that Cirella waited too long to address the issue.

“I just have been so sad and so angry.”

Stern said he had been friends with the 58-year-old for about 40 years, and both had shared similar senses of humor.

“He loved me,” Stern said. “Ralph was a trustworthy, dear friend who made me laugh every time I was with him.”

Stern also credited Cirella with his marriage to Beth Ostrosky Stern. “He’s the reason I met Beth,” Stern said, explaining how Cirella urged him to attend the party where he met his now-wife.

Ralph Cirella, a close friend of Howard Stern’s, died Tuesday, the radio host revealed. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Actor John Stamos, a frequent guest and personal friend of Stern, first posted about Cirella’s death on Facebook and Instagram early Wednesday.

“At the painfully young age of 58, my dear friend, Ralph Cirella, was suddenly taken from us, leaving us all in a state of profound shock,” wrote Stamos, who met Cirella through Stern. “He was, without a doubt, a one-of-a-kind soul.”

Stern’s wife liked Stamos’ Instagram post before her husband’s radio show began. Until then, some fans on social media had wondered if Stamos’ account had been hacked.

“Ralph wasn’t just a friend; he was family,” Stamos said.

Cirella was a frequent caller and guest on Stern’s show. He would share stories of his exchanges with fellow staffers and also weighed in on pop culture topics or technology.

“There was a lot of good times on the show with Ralph,” Stern said, admitting he was taking Cirella’s loss “very hard.”

Stern told listeners he last spoke with Cirella on Monday night. He was ultimately informed of Cirella’s death by Gary Dell’Abate, his show’s producer, after Tuesday morning’s program.