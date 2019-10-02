In California, they’re lining up at the country’s first cannabis cafe

West Hollywood California is home to the country’s first cannabis restaurant.

Customers are waiting up to more than an hour to sit down at the Lowell Cafe. There’s gourmet level food inside the restaurant and for a more relaxed atmosphere, there’s a smoking lounge with a specialized ventilators to keep smoke from impacting the public.

This was all made possible by California’s Proposition 64, which legalized indoor smoking in cannabis lounges. Lowell Cafe allows smoking, vaping, and it offers prepackaged edibles. You must be 21 to enter.

City Manager John Leonard said there has been very little pushback from residents or other businesses.

“Only one neighboring business was concerned about potentially smell and smoke leaving the premises and drifting into other businesses,” he said. “That’s not going to happen here.”

The location is the first of its kind. But with more states decriminalizing recreational use of marijuana, more cannabis cafes are likely on the way.