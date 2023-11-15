(KTLA) – Actor Jeremy Renner is looking spry and moving well 10 months after a horrific accident that nearly cost him his life.

In a video posted to Renner’s Instagram, the “Hawkeye” actor can be seen skipping left and right and stretching his legs as he traverses a steep driveway before turning around to jog back to the top.

Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

In the post, Renner said he was celebrating 10 months of recovery and reflecting on his progress.

“First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends,” Renner wrote.

The actor added that he has many reasons to keep pushing himself, but said his fans and loved ones give him fuel to keep going.

Renner was seriously injured on New Year’s Day while clearing snow from his property in Nevada with a large PistenBully snowplow. The actor said he was run over by the snowplow while attempting to divert the large piece of machinery away from his nephew, according to a police report.

The Marvel star suffered 30 broken bones and blunt chest trauma.

In the months since, the “Mayor of Kingstown” actor has been working to regain his mobility, including using a cane for everyday walking.

In an interview earlier this year with Diane Sawyer, Renner said he was looking forward to one day performing on-screen stunts again, and said he “chose to survive,” joking that he couldn’t be killed that easily.

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” he said.

In the months since his accident, Renner has released a documentary series on Disney+ called “Rennervations,” and he is widely rumored to eventually reprise his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, at some point in the next stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.