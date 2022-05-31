BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen and the Bills might be betting favorites on the gridiron, but when it comes to the golf course, Allen and Patrick Mahomes are taking a back seat to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The NFL’s top young quarterbacks will face their veteran counterparts Wednesday in a made-for-TV golf event known simply as The Match. It airs on TNT at 7 p.m.

According to sports betting website Bet Online, Allen and Mahomes are underdogs in the event. Their odds peg Brady and Rodgers as the favorites in the 12-hole match play event.

Bet Online put the line at -175 in favor the veterans, implying their odds of winning are 63.6%.

Allen is an avid golfer who competed in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year and dressed as golf legend Phil Mickelson for Halloween. He’s known for his arm strength on the field, but Bet Online doesn’t trust him to hit the long ball on the course.

In their prop bet for longest drive, Allen was given the longest odds.

Player to hit longest drive Aaron Rodgers +110 (11/10)

Tom Brady +200 (2/1)

Patrick Mahomes +400 (4/1)

Josh Allen +700 (7/1)

Brady and Rodgers do have experience on their side. Wednesday will mark Brady’s third appearance in The Match. Rodgers won last summer’s event while playing with PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau.