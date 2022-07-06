WASHINGTON (WFXR) — Earlier this week, a federal judge denied a request to overturn convictions against a former Rocky Mount police officer charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Robertson was found guilty back in mid-April of all six charges he was facing in relation to the attack in Washington, D.C.

Following his conviction, Robertson renewed a motion for acquittal for three of those charges, including obstructing an official proceeding, as well as trespassing and engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building and grounds.

In a memorandum filed on Tuesday, July 5, the judge determined there was enough evidence to sustain the court’s convictions against Robertson.

The memorandum also holds up a felony penalty for trespassing on Capitol grounds, citing a large wooden stick Robertson was carrying as a “deadly or dangerous weapon.”

Sentencing for Robertson is now scheduled for Aug. 11.