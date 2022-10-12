WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The jury has determined conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay a total of $965 million to the relatives of eight victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent for spreading the lie that the 2012 shooting was a hoax.
Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles from Newtown, where the shooting took place.
The trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.
The trial began on Sept. 13 and the jury began to deliberate on Oct. 6. On the third full day of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict.
The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages.
The jury awarded the 15 plaintiffs the following compensatory damages.
Erica Lafferty (daughter of Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung) awarded $76 million
- Defamation: $18 million
- Emotional distress: $58 million
David Wheeler (mother of Ben) awarded $55 million
- Defamation: $25 million
- Emotional distress: $30 million
Francine Wheeler (mother of Ben) awarded $54 million
- Defamation: $24 million
- Emotional distress: $30 million
Jacqueline Barden (father of Daniel) awarded $28.8 million
- Defamation: $10 million
- Emotional distress: $18.8 million
Mark Barden (father of Daniel) awarded $57.6 million
- Defamation: $25 million
- Emotion: $32.6 million
Nicole Hockley (mother of Dylan) awarded $73.6 million
- Defamation: $32 million
- Emotional distress: $41.6 million
Ian Hockley (father of Dylan) awarded $81.6 million
- Defamation: $38 million
- Emotional distress: $43 million
Jennifer Henzel (mother of Avielle Richman) awarded $62 million
- Defamation: $21 million
- Emotional distress: $31 million
Donna Soto (mother of teacher Victoria Soto) awarded $48 million
- Defamation: $18 million
- Emotional distress: $30 million
Carlee Soto-Parisi (sister of teacher Victoria Soto) awarded $66 million
- Defamation: $30 million
- Emotional distress: $36 million
Carlos M. Soto (brother of teacher Victoria Soto) awarded $57.6 million
- Defamation: $18.6 million
- Emotional distress: $39 million
Jillian Soto (sister of teacher Victoria Soto) awarded $68.8 million
- Defamation: $30 million
- Emotional distress: $38.6 million
William Aldenberg (an FBI agent who responded to the shooting) awarded $90 million
- Defamation: $45 million
- Emotional distress: $45 million
Robert “Robbie” Parker (father of 6-year-old Emilie) awarded $120 million
- Defamation: $60 million
- Emotional distress: $60 million
William Sherlach (husband of school psychologist Mary Sherlach) awarded $36 million
- Defamation: $9 million
- Emotional distress: $27 million
