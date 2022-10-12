WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The jury has determined conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay a total of $965 million to the relatives of eight victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and an FBI agent for spreading the lie that the 2012 shooting was a hoax.

Twenty children and six adults died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. The defamation trial was held at a courthouse in Waterbury, about 20 miles from Newtown, where the shooting took place.

The trial featured tearful testimony from parents and siblings of the victims, who told about how they were threatened and harassed for years by people who believed the lies told on Jones’ show.

The trial began on Sept. 13 and the jury began to deliberate on Oct. 6. On the third full day of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict.

The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages.

The jury awarded the 15 plaintiffs the following compensatory damages.

Erica Lafferty (daughter of Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung) awarded $76 million

Defamation: $18 million

Emotional distress: $58 million

David Wheeler (mother of Ben) awarded $55 million

Defamation: $25 million

Emotional distress: $30 million

Francine Wheeler (mother of Ben) awarded $54 million

Defamation: $24 million

Emotional distress: $30 million

Jacqueline Barden (father of Daniel) awarded $28.8 million

Defamation: $10 million

Emotional distress: $18.8 million

Mark Barden (father of Daniel) awarded $57.6 million

Defamation: $25 million

Emotion: $32.6 million

Nicole Hockley (mother of Dylan) awarded $73.6 million

Defamation: $32 million

Emotional distress: $41.6 million

Ian Hockley (father of Dylan) awarded $81.6 million

Defamation: $38 million

Emotional distress: $43 million

Jennifer Henzel (mother of Avielle Richman) awarded $62 million

Defamation: $21 million

Emotional distress: $31 million

Donna Soto (mother of teacher Victoria Soto) awarded $48 million

Defamation: $18 million

Emotional distress: $30 million

Carlee Soto-Parisi (sister of teacher Victoria Soto) awarded $66 million

Defamation: $30 million

Emotional distress: $36 million

Carlos M. Soto (brother of teacher Victoria Soto) awarded $57.6 million

Defamation: $18.6 million

Emotional distress: $39 million

Jillian Soto (sister of teacher Victoria Soto) awarded $68.8 million

Defamation: $30 million

Emotional distress: $38.6 million

William Aldenberg (an FBI agent who responded to the shooting) awarded $90 million

Defamation: $45 million

Emotional distress: $45 million

Robert “Robbie” Parker (father of 6-year-old Emilie) awarded $120 million

Defamation: $60 million

Emotional distress: $60 million

William Sherlach (husband of school psychologist Mary Sherlach) awarded $36 million

Defamation: $9 million

Emotional distress: $27 million

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.