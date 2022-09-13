LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two Las Vegas-based podcasts are teaming up to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed rapper Tupac Shakur.

Tuesday marks 26 years since the death of Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Shakur was hit by four bullets in a drive-by shooting at an intersection a block off the Las Vegas Strip while leaving a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand Plaza. He died on Sept. 13, 1996, in the hospital.

He was 25.

The Problem Solver Show and the Action Junkeez Podcast are now offering $100,000 for the arrest and conviction of Shakur’s killer, the shows confirmed Sunday.

The car Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot and killed. (KLAS)

The Problem Solver Show’s producer, David Kohlmeier, is a retired Henderson police officer.

In May, Kohlmeier and Daniel Minor said they were offering a reward of $5,000 for finding additional remains in Lake Mead.

Anyone with any information can contact The Problem Solver Show at 702-999-1111. There is also an anonymous hotline: 1-833-TIPSCASH (847-7227).

Police urge anyone with information on the crime to contact LVMPD Homicide at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go online to crimestoppersofnv.com.