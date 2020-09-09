Lawsuit filed against Kevin Spacey over sexual assaults

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kevin Spacey

FILE – In this June 3, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass. He is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchor in 2016 in the crowded bar at the Club Car in Nantucket. On Wednesday, June 26, a civil lawsuit was filed by the man who claims Spacey groped him. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have filed a lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey, accusing him of sexual assaults in the 1980s when they were teens.

One of the men, actor Anthony Rapp, first spoke out against Spacey in 2017.

In the lawsuit, Rapp said the older actor made a sexual advance to him when a teenage Rapp attended a party. The other plaintiff, who goes by the initials C.D., said he met Spacey as a teen and Spacey invited him to his apartment on multiple occasions and engaged in sexual acts with him. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff said Spacey attempted to assault him sexually.

An email seeking comment was sent to Spacey’s attorney.

  • Actor Anthony Rapp attends the “Star Trek: Discovery” season two premiere in New York on Jan. 17, 2019, left, and actor Kevin Spacey is seen during his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass., on Jan. 7, 2019. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, Rapp was one of two men who filed a lawsuit against Spacey, accusing the actor of sexual assaults in the 1980s when he and the other plaintiff, who is known as “C.D.” were teens. (AP Photo, File)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending