(NEXSTAR) – Lego is going back to the ’80s with a new premium set that is a detailed recreation of the classic Pac-Man arcade game. The set marks the 43rd anniversary of the original game, which was originally released on May 22, 1980, by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

While you can’t actually play Pac-Man on it, the set features a hand crank that moves Pac-Man and the ghosts around the ‘screen’.

The set also contains large versions of Pac-Man and ghosts Blink and Clyde that rotate on a base showing both Pac-Man and the ghosts on the run.

The set also features a light up coin-slot, and a small vignette of a female minifigure playing Pac-Man on an arcade, hidden inside of the cabinet.

Lego designer Sven Franic described the set as “a one-of-a-kind Lego creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style.”

Aadil Tayouga, director of licensing and business strategy at Bandai Namco Europe, revealed that Pac-Man’s color was inspired by Lego. “Bandai Namco and the LEGO group share a lot of common values, notably aiming at providing fun for all people through quality products. In addition to these values, since PAC-MAN yellow was actually inspired by the LEGO Group yellow, it made the connection even more natural.”

LEGO VIP members will have early access to purchase the set on June 1 from LEGO.com/PAC-MAN and LEGO Stores. The set goes on sale for all on June 4 at the recommended retail price of $269.99.